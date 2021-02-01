Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

See what WVU head coach Bob Huggins had to say about Tuesday's matchup in Ames.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5) will hit the road to square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-9) Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Monday morning to discuss the upcoming game, the challenging schedule approaching, and the current status of his star players.

You can watch the full video of Friday's press conference at the top of this page. 

