WVU Big Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose some depth in the frontcourt.

Monday morning, sophomore forward Seny N'diaye entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. Over the past two seasons, N'diaye has played a very limited role in 20 games for the Mountaineers averaging 0.1 points and 1.5 rebounds.

This season alone, N'diaye appeared in just six games, playing a total of 23 minutes. The transfer leaves Isaiah Cottrell and James Okonkwo as the only underclassmen forwards.

