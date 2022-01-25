WVU Continues to Slip in Latest ESPN Bracketology Update

West Virginia is in the tournament for now but they won't be for long if they can't get things turned around.

The Mountaineers have lost three straight (all to ranked opponents), yet are stumbling down week after week in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology projections on ESPN. This week, Lunardi has the Mountaineers as a No. 11 seed.

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday and then will travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

1. Baylor vs 16. Colgate

8. BYU vs 9. Davidson

5. Alabama vs 12. UAB

4. Tennessee vs 13. UT-Chattanooga

3. Wisconsin vs 14. Wagner

6. UConn vs 11. West Virginia

7. Iowa State vs 10. Saint Mary's

2. Duke vs 15. Arkansas State

