WVU Down Key Pieces at Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be without fifth-year seniors Gabe Osabuohien and Taz Sherman and freshman Kobe Johnson when they face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (10-2) due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

West Virginia and Texas tipoff at noon and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

