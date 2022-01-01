Publish date:
WVU Down Key Pieces at Texas
Multiple Mountaineers out due to COVID protocols
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be without fifth-year seniors Gabe Osabuohien and Taz Sherman and freshman Kobe Johnson when they face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (10-2) due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
West Virginia and Texas tipoff at noon and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
