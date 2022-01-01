Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    WVU Down Key Pieces at Texas

    Multiple Mountaineers out due to COVID protocols
    The West Virginia Mountaineers will be without fifth-year seniors Gabe Osabuohien and Taz Sherman and freshman Kobe Johnson when they face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (10-2) due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

    West Virginia and Texas tipoff at noon and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

