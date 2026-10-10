WVU Enters the Tournament in Latest Preseason Bracketology Projection

West Virginia hasn't played a game yet, of course, but their NCAA Tournament stock is already on the rise, mostly due to the recent court rulings that went in favor of Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan, who were fighting for a fifth year of eligibility.

In ESPN's latest bracketology projection, Joe Lunardi bumped the Mountaineers up and placed them on the right side of the bubble, as part of the "Last Four In" grouping, pitting them as a No. 11 Seed in a play-in game against Creighton with the right to play Kentucky in the round of 64.

Regional Projection for West Virginia

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 American/Vermont

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Auburn



No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Wichita State

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Liberty



No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 West Virginia/Creighton

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Akron



No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 St. Thomas/Wright State

West Virginia and Kentucky always seem to get placed in the same region in the postseason, and it's even started to happen in baseball now too, which has turned into quite a rivalry. The Wildcats are always loaded with talent but it wouldn't be the first time the Mountaineers would be facing a stacked squad — they will get a talented North Carolina team, as well as several other big-time programs early in the year before Big 12 play even begins.

The Bubble and where West Virginia sits

Last Four Byes

North Carolina

Wisconsin

Texas A&M

Providence

Last Four In

West Virginia

Creighton

North Carolina State

Oklahoma State

First Four Out

Oregon

Maryland

Arizona State

Ole Miss

Next Four Out

SMU

Minnesota

Florida State

UCF

It won't take much for WVU to turn heads in 2026-27

WVU Athletics Communications

The opportunities to pick up signature wins will be there as previously mentioned, but they also have some top-tier talent that will already have national folks paying attention to box scores, such as Miles Sadler, Finley Bizjack, Mo Sylla, and even Joson Sanon.

Last year, WVU had a bunch of guys making the jump up from the mid-majors with a first-year coach and an unimpressive non-conference showing. Hodge turned some heads last year with some solid wins over Kansas and BYU, and then with his run in the College Basketball Crown. As long as WVU can keep its head above water in the non-con, they should be a near lock to go dancing.