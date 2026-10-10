WVU Enters the Tournament in Latest Preseason Bracketology Projection
In this story:
West Virginia hasn't played a game yet, of course, but their NCAA Tournament stock is already on the rise, mostly due to the recent court rulings that went in favor of Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan, who were fighting for a fifth year of eligibility.
In ESPN's latest bracketology projection, Joe Lunardi bumped the Mountaineers up and placed them on the right side of the bubble, as part of the "Last Four In" grouping, pitting them as a No. 11 Seed in a play-in game against Creighton with the right to play Kentucky in the round of 64.
Regional Projection for West Virginia
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 American/Vermont
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Auburn
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Wichita State
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Liberty
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 West Virginia/Creighton
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Akron
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Texas A&M
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 St. Thomas/Wright State
West Virginia and Kentucky always seem to get placed in the same region in the postseason, and it's even started to happen in baseball now too, which has turned into quite a rivalry. The Wildcats are always loaded with talent but it wouldn't be the first time the Mountaineers would be facing a stacked squad — they will get a talented North Carolina team, as well as several other big-time programs early in the year before Big 12 play even begins.
The Bubble and where West Virginia sits
Last Four Byes
North Carolina
Wisconsin
Texas A&M
Providence
Last Four In
West Virginia
Creighton
North Carolina State
Oklahoma State
First Four Out
Oregon
Maryland
Arizona State
Ole Miss
Next Four Out
SMU
Minnesota
Florida State
UCF
It won't take much for WVU to turn heads in 2026-27
The opportunities to pick up signature wins will be there as previously mentioned, but they also have some top-tier talent that will already have national folks paying attention to box scores, such as Miles Sadler, Finley Bizjack, Mo Sylla, and even Joson Sanon.
Last year, WVU had a bunch of guys making the jump up from the mid-majors with a first-year coach and an unimpressive non-conference showing. Hodge turned some heads last year with some solid wins over Kansas and BYU, and then with his run in the College Basketball Crown. As long as WVU can keep its head above water in the non-con, they should be a near lock to go dancing.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_