WVU Forward Evans Barning Jr. Moves in a New Direction Following Redshirt Season

The West Virginia University men's basketball team will be without redshirt freshman forward Evans Barning Jr. after signing with junior college program Navarro College.



Barning made no appearances for the Mountaineers last season, redshirting as a true freshman. Reports circle in early April the Toronto native planned on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after not traveling with the team to Las Vegas (NV) for the Players Era tournament. However, Barning remained with the program throughout the summer.



The six-foot-seven forward made his way to Morgantown after attending Archbishop Carroll High in Washington, D.C. In his senior season, he averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, including posting 20 points and 11 rebounds versus Concordia Prep, 13 points and 11 rebounds in a game against DeMatha, and had 17 points and 15 rebounds against Neumann Gorretti.

Barning was the last member of the 2025-26 roster to sign with the Mountaineers in mid-August of '25.



2026-27 WVU Basketball Roster



G Miles Sadler (Fr., 6-0, 170 lbs)



G Amir Jenkins (So., 6-2, 180 lbs)



G Joson Sanon (Jr., 6-5, 200 lbs)



G Finley Bizjack (Sr., 6-4, 190 lbs)



G MJ Feenane (So., 6-6, 190 lbs)



G Keonte Greeybear (Fr., 6-3, 185 lbs)



G Martin Somerville (Jr., 6-3, 185 lbs)



G/F Seydou Traore (Sr., 6-6, 220 lbs)



F Javan Buchanan (Sr., 6-7 230 lbs)



F Max Olejasz (Fr. 6-7, 190 lbs)



F Brenen Lorient (Sr., 6-9, 215 lbs)



C Aliou Dioum (Fr., 6-10, 215 lbs)



C Amadou Seini (Fr., 7-1, 250 lbs)



C Mouhamed Sylla (So., 6-10, 230 lbs)