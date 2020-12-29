Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WVU Freshman Isaiah Cottrell Exits Game With Leg Injury

Not a good sight for the youngster.
Today is a game that West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wanted to get more minutes for some of his younger, inexperienced players since he has not had the opportunity to do so up to this point. 

In the first half vs Northeastern, true freshman big man Isaiah Cottrell exited the game with a leg injury. He was near the free-throw line helping on a screen and appeared to have tweaked something in his knee or lower leg.

Cottrell left the game with about five minutes remaining in the first half and will not return for the 2nd half of this afternoon's game, according to ESPN+ sideline reporter Amanda Mazey. 

This could end up being a big blow to West Virginia's frontcourt if he is unable to return for this Saturday's game vs Oklahoma. The Mountaineers do have three other bigs that will play, but having a fourth guy available further increases the advantage on the inside. 

The severity of Cottrell's injury is unknown at this time. Stay tuned for the latest updates here at Mountaineer Maven. 

