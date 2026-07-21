WVU Jersey Numbers Are In, and You Won't Believe What Freshman Aliou Dioum Picked

The moment you have all been waiting for...okay, maybe some of you who are looking to purchase jerseys in the near future...numbers have been decided on.

The West Virginia men's basketball team posted the jersey numbers for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, and all looked normal until you got to true freshman big man Aliou Dioum, who had quite the interesting choice.

The full roster

F Seydou Traore — No. 0

G Miles Sadler — No. 1

G Amir Jenkins — No. 2

G Joson Sanon — No. 3

G Keonte Greybear — No. 4

C Amadou Seini — No. 5

G Martin Somerville — No. 6

F Evans Barning Jr. — No. 7

G Finley Bizjack — No. 11

C Mouhamed Sylla — No. 14

G MJ Feenane — No. 20

F Javan Buchanan — No. 22

G Max Olejasz — No. 24

F Aliou Dioum — No. 85

More on Aliou Dioum

WVU Athletics Communications

In case you were wondering, no, there has never been a player to ever wear the No. 85 at West Virginia. To be honest, I'm not sure I could even tell you the last time I saw someone wearing a number anywhere between 60 and 98 in college basketball. I'm sure there is some reasoning behind it, but maybe there isn't. We'll find out once we get to talk to him at some point before the season.

Dioum (6'10", 200 lbs) not only has an interesting number but is an interesting player. The way I try to describe him to people who haven't watched his game is telling them to imagine the Energizer Bunny playing basketball. He is all over the place. Dioum constantly gives tremendous effort and energy and gets his team hyped up when he needs to. He is extremely bouncy and athletic, yet can step out and knock down shots from the perimeter occasionally as well. He picked West Virginia over Arizona State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Missouri, Ole Miss, Syracuse, UNLV, Wake Forest, and a few others.

Also, for whatever it's worth...

Seydou Traore

Traore will sport zero, which he did at Manhattan and Utah. This doesn't by any means rule out a potential return for Brenen Lorient, but you would have to think that if the coaching staff had an inkling that he would pursue an extra year, they would have held onto that number for him. Again, he could still return if he pursues the additional year and is granted it by the courts, but that's to be determined.