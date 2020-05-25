WVU Listed as National Title Contender by FOX BET

Sports can't return soon enough, let alone college basketball season. With the conference tournaments and March Madness being canceled due to COVID-19, fans around the country are thirsty for college basketball's return.

With West Virginia's two big men, Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver returning, the Mountaineers could be set up shop for a deep run in next year's tournament (assuming we have one).

According to FOX BET, West Virginia is tied for the 10th best odds to win the national championship alongside Florida State and Wisconsin.

In addition to the two big behemoths underneath, West Virginia also returns key players such as Jordan McCabe, Miles "Deuce" McBride, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Gabe Osabuohien. Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges is expected to have a big impact on the offensive end of the floor along with incoming freshman Taj Thweatt and junior college guard Kedrian Johnson. The Mountaineers' top recruit in the 2020 signing class, Isaiah Cottrell, will be another option that head coach Bob Huggins can go to in the frontcourt rotation.

Despite being the youngest team in the Big 12 this past season, the Mountaineers had a strong season, maybe even playing above expectations, finishing with a 21-10 (9-9) record. Now, they'll turn into one of the more experienced teams in the league this upcoming season.

Do you think this will be the year for West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

