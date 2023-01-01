Skip to main content

WVU Moves Down in the NET Rankings

No surprise here, the Mountaineers slightly drop in the latest NET Rankings

After falling in overtime to Kansas State on Saturday night in the Big 12 Conference opener, the West Virginia Mountaineers fell just two spots to No. 13 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings.

The Mountaineers now sit 10-3 on the season, and 0-1 in Big 12 play, with just one Quad 1* win and are 1-3 against Quad 1 opponents. 

The Quad 1 win? Pitt. Yes, the rival Panthers are actually strengthening the Mountaineers schedule this season. Pitt rests at 70th moving two spots after defeating No. 25 (AP) North Carolina on the road over the weekend. UNC was 29th in the NET and are now placed at No. 32. 

West Virginia is one of five teams with only one Quad 1 win within the top 25 of the NET: Saint Mary's (14), New Mexico (18), Indiana (19), and Rutgers (21). The true outlier is Utah State sitting at No. 22 without facing a Quad 1 opponent. 

The Mountaineers' three Quad 1 losses are Purdue, Xavier, and Kansas State. 

All 10 Big 12 Conference programs reside in the top 50 of the NET. 

Kansas (5)

Texas (9)

West Virginia (13)

Baylor (24)

Iowa State (26)

Kansas State (29)

TCU (38)

Oklahoma State (41)

Texas Tech (46)

Oklahoma (49)

The Mountaineers will wrap up their two-game road trip with Oklahoma State Monday night at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPNU.

*Using the quadrant system, which was in its fourth season in 2020-21, the quality of wins and losses will be organized based on game location and the opponent's NET ranking.

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

