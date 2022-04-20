Skip to main content

WVU Reaches Out to Heavily Sought After Transfer from Washington State

WVU is looking to fill its final roster spot.

West Virginia has just one scholarship spot remaining for the 2022-23 season. There are a number of names that are in the running for that final spot, but a new name popped up recently and that is Washington State transfer Efe Abogidi.

The 6'10", 225-pound center from Delta State, Nigeria spent the first two years of his career in Pullman averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game. 

Thus far, Abogidi has heard from a long list of schools which includes Texas, Texas A&M, Arizona, Florida, Central Florida, Washington, Oklahoma, Gonzaga, Mississippi State, Creighton, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Houston, Georgia Tech, Marquette, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Maryland, Memphis, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Ole Miss, San Francisco, Kansas State, Nevada, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Alabama State, Xavier, LSU, Loyola Marymount, and Louisiana Tech.

Abogidi has three years of eligibility remaining. 

UPDATE: Abogidi has trimmed his list to twelve schools - Kansas State, Houston, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Maryland, UCF, Florida, Wake Forest, Arizona, Marquette, Texas A&M, and Texas.

