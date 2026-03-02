WVU Received $6.1M to Match Last Year's Production & DeVries' Start at Indiana

A year ago, Darian DeVries was turning heads left and right, helping guide the West Virginia Mountaineers to several top-10 wins, including the program's first-ever win over the Kansas Jayhawks in The Phog.

There were some disappointing results along the way, but much of the Mountaineer fan base was on board with DeVries and the direction of the program, largely because of the big-time wins he collected along the way.

Ross Hodge hasn't had that same level of buy-in from the fans, and there's even been this ridiculous comparison from a segment of the fan base that believes he is the basketball version of Neal Brown. It's comparing apples to oranges, but since we're on the topic, Hodge has had way more success in year one than Neal had at any point during his tenure.

DeVries, of course, bolted from Morgantown after one year to take the job at Indiana, which paid WVU $6.1M in buyout money. You'll get a kick out of this... through the first 29 games of this season, Ross Hodge and Darian DeVries have the same exact record at 17-12. Darian DeVries' record through his first 29 games with WVU? You guessed it. 17-12. You can't make this stuff up.

So yes, the Mountaineers received north of $6 million to be in the exact same position they were in a year ago with DeVries. Of course, some of that money was used to go get Hodge and hire assistants, but it just goes to show that Hodge is just as every bit of capable of having long-term success in Morgantown as DeVries.

Is the future actually brighter under Hodge?

Feb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Ross Hodge watches game play during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Amir Jenkins and DJ Thomas are real building blocks. They are guys that Hodge could have in the fold for three more years, considering they're probably not going to be early entry draft prospects. Those guys producing against Big 12 competition now is an encouraging sign for the future. Add in the highest-rated recruit in program history in Miles Sadler, and you have one heck of a young core. Not to mention fellow incoming freshman guard Kingston Whitty and big man Aliou Dioum.

The transfer portal should net WVU better results in year two because, first and foremost, there is proof of concept, and secondly, the coaching staff won't be playing from behind the 8-ball as they were a year ago.

Despite the up-and-down nature of year one for Hodge, the Mountaineers are in a great position to turn the corner and become a perennial NCAA Tournament team once again.