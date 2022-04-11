Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Secures Commitment from JUCO F Mohamed Wague

The Mountaineers pick up their second commit of the day.

For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers have picked up a 2022 commitment.

 Earlier in the day it was Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint and now, JUCO forward Mohamed Wague (6'10", 200 lbs) has committed to the program, he told Mountaineers Now on Sports Illustrated.

"My visit was great and I just like it [WVU] a lot," Wague said. "I love how they all hangout together and Coach Huggins and Coach Martin made me feel like I was at home. Going to a school like WVU is like a dream opportunity for me."

As a freshman at Harcum College, Wague averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He led the nation in offensive rebounds (170), total rebounds (417) and was also third in blocked shots (102). At the end of the season, he was named a JUCO First Team All-American. 

Wague chose West Virginia over other offers from BYU, Charlotte, Drexel, Georgia State, Hampton, and Wichita State. 

