WVU Signee Pat Suemnick Earns All-Star Selection

Another elite JUCO player is on his way to Morgantown.

West Virginia basketball signee Pat Suemnick was recently named by NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association to the NABC JUCO All-Star game in Las Vegas.

This past year at Triton College Suemnick averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field and 41% from three-point range. 

