    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    WVU F Taj Thweatt Enters Transfer Portal

    The Mountaineers lose a depth player to the portal.
    Author:

    A source close to Mountaineer Maven has confirmed this morning's report by 247Sports that WVU sophomore forward Taj Thweatt has entered the transfer portal.

    In nine games as a true freshman, Thweatt appeared in just nine games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. This season, he played in three of the teams 13 games and has three points on the year. 

    Coming out of high school, Thweatt chose West Virginia over other offers from Florida, Penn State, Temple, Rhode Island and others.

