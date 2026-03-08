Champs! WVU Takes Down No. 1 Seed TCU for Program’s Second Big 12 Title

The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 62-53 to claim their second Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship in program history.

Here are some instant takeaways from WVU’s first conference tournament win in the Mark Kellogg era.

THE 2026 BIG 12 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oSw4tVSAiS — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 8, 2026

The biggest win in program history

When you talk about the seeding implications that rode on this game for the Mountaineers, I really don’t think it is crazy to talk about this victory as the biggest win in program history. WVU had lost its first two games against the Horned Frogs during the regular season, but the third time proved to be the charm.

TCU star Olivia Miles found herself in foul trouble early in the second half, allowing the Mountaineers to lead by as many as a dozen in the fourth quarter. The WVU defense defended the three-point line well tonight, something that TCU had taken advantage of in their first two meetings. The Horned Frogs were a dismal 8/31 from beyond the arc. At the very least, this is the signature win of the Mark Kellogg era at WVU.

Jordan Harrison cements herself as a WVU legend

Harrison was named the Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She led the way with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. The senior was also named the conference's defensive player of the year just this past week.

Harrison committed to WVU from Stephen F. Austin when coach Kellogg took the job in Morgantown. She did not take an official visit to campus until after she had already committed to the school. Harrison was a key piece in three consecutive 25-win seasons, something the program had never accomplished before the arrival of Harrison and Kellogg. Regardless of how far the team goes in the NCAA Tournament, Harrison’s impact on the program will be remembered for years to come.

The Mountaineers should be a lock to host NCAA Tournament games

According to ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology, the win gives the Mountaineers a four seed and the ability to host their first and second round games. Despite an impressive regular season and earning the conference's number two seed, the Mountaineers needed to win the entire tournament to earn the right to host, and they did just that.

If the Mountaineers are indeed granted a top-four seed, this will be the first time that NCAA Tournament games will be played in Morgantown.

You can see what seed the Mountaineers end up receiving in the field of 68, and who their first round opponent will be on Sunday March, 15th at 8 p.m. on ESPN.