NCAA Women's Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker: UCLA Emphatically Punches March Madness Ticket

Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing.

March Madness is around the corner. But before the madness commences, teams need to be invited to the Big Dance. That’s where the conference tournaments come into play, where a total of 31 automatic bids to the NCAA tournament are up for grabs in both men's and women's college basketball. The action tipped off in the women’s tournaments on Monday with the Horizon League, and will take place all the way up to Selection Sunday on March 15. Here's a look at the full schedule for the women's conference tournaments.

A complete list of the 31 auto bids for the men's tournament can be found here. As for the women's conference tournament, every team that secures an auto bid will be tracked below. Western Illinois became the first team on the women’s side to punch its ticket to the Big Dance off a big performance from senior forward Mia Nicastro in Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference championship game.

Samford punched its ticket, despite a 16–18 record and the No. 6 seed in the conference, by upsetting top-seeded Chattanooga in the SoCon championship game, 72–67. Kaylee Yarbrough scored 25 points in just 23 minutes off the bench, knocking down 5-of-7 threes, while Francie Morris scored 22 points. Samford took down the SoCon’s three top seeds—the Mocs, No. 2 East Tennessee and No. 3 Wofford—to capture the conference crown. The Duke Blue Devils were the next to punch their ticket on Sunday, outlasting Louisville 70-65 in an overtime thriller at Gas South Arena. Delaney Thomas poured in 19 points and Riley Nelson sank a huge three-pointers late in regulation and overtime to help power the Blue Devils to their second straight ACC title. The UCLA Bruins powered their way to a second straight conference title, overwhelming the Iowa Hawkeyes 96-45 on Sunday. Six Bruins scored in double figures, led by guard Gianna Kneepkens, who poured in a team-high 19 points and connected on four shots from beyond the three-point line. The Bruins haven't lost since Nov. and are ticketed to claim one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Check back here throughout conference tournament week to check in on the rest of the tickets booked.

NCAA women's tournament automatic bids tracker

CONFERENCE WINNER FIRST TOURNAMENT APPEARANCE SINCE Big Ten UCLA 2025 ACC Duke 2025 SoCon Samford 2012* Ohio Valley Western Illinois 2017

*Samford won the SoCon tournament in 2020 and secured an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA tournament, which was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

