WVU Transfer Sean McNeil to Decide Between Six Schools

The veteran guard is closing in on a decision.

Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil has narrowed his options to six schools, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports - Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Virginia.

Since entering the portal, McNeil has garnered a lot of attention, receiving offers from other schools such as Akron, Clemson, Creighton, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Lipscomb, Minnesota, Missouri, Morehead State, Nebraska, Northern Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Richmond, TCU, Texas, and Western Kentucky.

This past season, McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.