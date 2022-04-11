Skip to main content

WVU Transfer Sean McNeil to Decide Between Six Schools

The veteran guard is closing in on a decision.

Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil has narrowed his options to six schools, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports - Cincinnati, Iowa, Louisville, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Virginia.

Since entering the portal, McNeil has garnered a lot of attention, receiving offers from other schools such as Akron, Clemson, Creighton, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Lipscomb, Minnesota, Missouri, Morehead State, Nebraska, Northern Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Richmond, TCU, Texas, and Western Kentucky.

This past season, McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Nicco Marchiol
Football

Quick Hits: QB Update, Pair of Transfers Impressing + More

By Schuyler Callihan54 minutes ago
Hall of Traditions
Football

WVU Announces Mountaineer Academic Incentive Program

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
USATSI_17756485_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Expresses Interest in Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17151857_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Arkansas State Transfer, Sun Belt Player of the Year to Visit West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
Football

Neal Brown Tabs Standouts from Spring Practice No. 9

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
IMG_1090
Baseball

West Virginia's Quick Start Completes Series Sweep over Baylor

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
USATSI_15016029_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU CB Nicktroy Fortune Chooses New School

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Tony Mathis Jr. (24) dives for the endzone during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Tony Mathis is Preparing to take his game to Another Level

By Christopher HallApr 9, 2022