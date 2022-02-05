BREAKING: WVU Updates Taz Sherman's Status vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers will be a little shorthanded today.

Moments ago, the West Virginia men's basketball team announced that starting guard Taz Sherman will not play today against Texas Tech.

Sherman exited Monday's game against Baylor at about the four-minute mark of the second half after receiving a blow to the head by Jeremy Sochan. Sherman did not return to the game and has been in concussion protocol all week and has not practiced.

Sherman leads the Mountaineers in scoring averaging 18.9 points per game.

