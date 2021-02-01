WVU Women Climb in Latest AP Top 25

A new edition of the women's AP Top 25 was released Monday afternoon and West Virginia moved up three spots from No. 24 to No. 21 after going 2-0 this past week with wins over Texas Tech and TCU.

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletic Communications

The Mountaineers are currently on an eight-game winning streak and have a great opportunity to keep that streak going with their future schedule. West Virginia will play host to Iowa State (11-6) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will travel to Austin on Saturday to take on Texas (12-4). The Mountaineers sit just a half a game back from the top spot in the Big 12 behind only Baylor.

This week's top 25:

1. Louisville

2. South Carolina

3. Connecticut

4. North Carolina State

5. UCLA

6. Stanford

7. Texas A&M

8. Baylor

9. Arizona

10. Maryland

11. Ohio State

12. Oregon

13. Michigan

14. South Florida

15. Kentucky

16. Arkansas

17. Indiana

18. Tennessee

19. Gonzaga

20. DePaul

21. West Virginia

22. Northwestern

23. South Dakota State

24. Mississippi State

25. Georgia

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.