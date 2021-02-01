WVU Women Climb in Latest AP Top 25
A new edition of the women's AP Top 25 was released Monday afternoon and West Virginia moved up three spots from No. 24 to No. 21 after going 2-0 this past week with wins over Texas Tech and TCU.
The Mountaineers are currently on an eight-game winning streak and have a great opportunity to keep that streak going with their future schedule. West Virginia will play host to Iowa State (11-6) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will travel to Austin on Saturday to take on Texas (12-4). The Mountaineers sit just a half a game back from the top spot in the Big 12 behind only Baylor.
This week's top 25:
1. Louisville
2. South Carolina
3. Connecticut
4. North Carolina State
5. UCLA
6. Stanford
7. Texas A&M
8. Baylor
9. Arizona
10. Maryland
11. Ohio State
12. Oregon
13. Michigan
14. South Florida
15. Kentucky
16. Arkansas
17. Indiana
18. Tennessee
19. Gonzaga
20. DePaul
21. West Virginia
22. Northwestern
23. South Dakota State
24. Mississippi State
25. Georgia
