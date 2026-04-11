WVU Women's Basketball Lands Impact Atlantic 10 Transfer

The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team is coming off one of its most successful seasons in recent history, as they won the Big 12 Conference Tournament for the first time in nine years. The team also earned the right to host their first and second round NCAA tournament games since the 1992 season.

The next season will undoubtedly look very different for the Mountaineers, as they are set to lose three starters due to graduation. However, head coach Mark Kellogg has already landed what could be an impact player for the Mountaineers for the 2026 season.

The team announced the commitment of transfer guard/forward Zahiriah Walton on their X account.

We are excited to announce that we have signed ZaZa! Welcome to #AlmostHeaven 🗻



🖊 Zahirah “ZaZa” Walton

📍 Seattle, Washington

📏 6-0

🏀 Guard/Forward#HailWV | @zaza_waltonn pic.twitter.com/AwDc7ds4DH — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) April 10, 2026

Walton came from the George Mason Patriots and was by far their most impactful player last season. She led the team in points per game with 18.1, rebounds with 6.1 per contest, and blocks. The Patriots earned a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season championship last season and fell just short in their conference championship game that would have sent them to the NCAA tournament.

“Zaza” Walton stands at an even six feet tall, and if the tweet from the WVU women’s basketball account is any indication, she will be listed as a guard/forward on the official roster. Walton did play everywhere on the court for the Patriots last season, so it would be no surprise to see her do the same in Morgantown.

What could Walton’s role look like with WVU in 2026?

Walton has one year of eligibility remaining and will get a shot to prove that she belongs in the Power 4 with an up-and-coming program in West Virginia. The switchable defender has a presence in the post and can also guard point and shooting guards. It is easy to see that Walton will slot perfectly into a Mountaineers defensive culture.

While I do see Walton playing pretty much every position at one point or another throughout the season, I think she could be used as more of a forward in 2026. Meme Wheeler is leaving a big hole in the post, as she provided quality rebounding and post-scoring ability for the Mountaineers last season. It would make sense to have Walton try to replicate the same success Wheeler had last season. Walton is a proven rebounder who can score from anywhere, much like Wheeler.

If you expected the WVU women’s basketball team to enter a rebuilding year, you might just have another thing coming. The scoring combination of Gia Cooke and Zaza Walton could have the Mountaineers right back to their winning ways in 2026.