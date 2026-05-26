'Diamond in the Rough': Texas' Farah O’Keefe Lives Childhood Dream With NCAA Individual Title

Being an NCAA individual champion.

That was one of Farah O’Keefe’s many goals she wrote down when she was 11 years old.

Now, that dream has become a reality.

The University of Texas junior claimed the individual NCAA Division 1 women’s golf title on Monday at Omni La Costa Resort.

She rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the last amid an up-and-down day to secure the victory by two strokes, at 12 under par, over reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur winner and Stanford senior Megha Ganne.

“It makes me emotional talking about the sacrifices that my family has put in so that I could be playing golf at all,” O’Keefe told Golf Channel afterward. “Younger Farah would be really, really happy right now. I think she’d be emotional, too”

NO QUIT IN FARAH O'KEEFE! 🤩



With eyes on the individual title, O'Keefe goes birdie-birdie at the last to move to -12.



📺Golf Channel | @ATT pic.twitter.com/fnMSq4lHsz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 26, 2026

O’Keefe, 20, grew up down the road from UT in Austin and had only one scholarship offer as a high schooler. The close connection was beneficial, though, because it was from the Longhornes.

“She was a diamond in the rough,” said current Texas head coach Laura Ianello, per GolfChannel.com .

Now, three years into her college career, she’s putting together quite a resume: Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 2024; a top 10 in last year’s Augusta Women’s Amateur; a runner-up in the 2025 Women’s Amateur Championship in Scotland; and, a few weeks ago, she captured low-amateur honors at the Chevron Championship, playing in the third-to-last pairing Sunday.

“I remember how stressful it was trying to get recruited only playing local events,” O’Keefe said, “and now I get to play on the biggest stages in the world. It’s just so special.”

Vying for arguably the biggest title of her career on Monday, O’Keefe had a few stumbles. She carded four bogeys, including two on par-5s, and shanked her approach from the rough on the par-4 14th. Yet, she stayed grounded, with six birdies, essentially clinching the victory with two on the last two holes.

“I just kept breathing,” O’Keefe said, “and telling myself to get through the next shot.”

In doing so, O’Keefe became the third Longhorn to win the women’s individual, alongside Charlotta Sorenstam (1993) and Heather Bowie (1997).

Now, more accolades are on the horizon. She’d, of course, like to fulfill a few more of her goals from when she was 11, like winning 20 major championships. In the short term, though, O’Keefe hopes to lead the Longhorns to an NCAA team championship this week.

“Job’s not done,” O’Keefe said.

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