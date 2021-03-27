WVU's Checklist to Winning the Offseason

The Mountaineers have already seen veterans Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. enter the transfer portal this week in addition to Sean McNeil entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft. Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien have the opportunity to return for an extra year of eligibility if they choose to take it.

West Virginia's roster may look completely different by the start of next season but there is still a chance that this team can make a deep run in March. To do so, they need to check off a few boxes this offseason so that they can put themselves in a good position to contend.

Below is my checklist for West Virginia to "win" the offseason.

Gabe Osabuohien return

If it weren't for Osabuohien, I'm not sure West Virginia would have had no defensive stops. Okay, I may be exaggerating a little but not by much. The Mountaineers had a heck of a time keeping opposing teams out of the paint but Osabuohien did what he could to help clean things up defensively but in an ugly way. He does all of the little things that don't show up on the stat sheet and sometimes for teams to be successful in March, you need those kinds of guys. By Osabuohien coming back, it would give West Virginia four bigs to rotate into the game, finally giving Huggins some depth underneath after the injury to Isaiah Cottrell and transfer of Oscar Tshiebwe. He may not be the flashiest player, but getting him to return has to be at or near the top of the list - he's that important.

Either Sean McNeil/Taz Sherman return

I know that Bob Huggins would love to have both of these guys back and although it's entirely possible, getting just one of these guys to return is a huge win. Sean McNeil entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft but has the ability to return.

Meanwhile, Taz Sherman will consider taking the extra year of eligibility or turning pro. McNeil is probably more likely to come back but I would not rule out Sherman returning either. Sherman could be a star in the Big 12 next year and would have the opportunity to further prove to scouts that he is deserving of a shot in the NBA. He only had one full season at WVU where he got major minutes and getting another year under his belt could do him wonders for his future.

Does it matter which player returns if it's only one of them that does? I don't think so. They're both elite scorers that can fill up the basket on any given night and take over a game at any given moment. They have similar strengths and weaknesses, so it won't matter as long as at least one of them returns. If West Virginia loses both of them, then it's going to make things very difficult.

Add veteran forward/wing

The transfer portal is alive and well these days as it seems like there are several new names entering each and every single day. West Virginia lost two to the portal this week with Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. I think the Mountaineers will be okay at guard as long as they can check off the box above. However, I do believe adding a veteran wing that can play the four would really help this team. Jalen Bridges is probably better suited as a three and not a four. Adding a veteran that can play the four will allow Huggins to move Bridges back to his natural position on the floor - the wing.

Get Isaiah Cottrell fully healthy

Isaiah Cottrell is the most skilled big that West Virginia has according to Bob Huggins. Unfortunately, we weren't able to see him grow on the floor as a freshman after he suffered an Achilles injury early in the year in a win over Northeastern. Not only will this give Huggs another big to rotate in, but it will also allow Derek Culver to be more aggressive on the defensive end. Foul trouble is something both Culver and Osabuohien had to be cautious of because behind them was only Seny N'diaye who is still learning how to play the game and wasn't ready for meaningful minutes late in games. Add a healthy Cottrell to the mix and now, you've got four bigs who all bring something different to the table and foul trouble isn't as much of a concern.

