WVU's Derek Culver Named in Top 10 for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

The Mountaineer big man is having himself one heck of a season.

West Virginia junior Derek Culver has been named in the top 10 for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday afternoon. The award is given to the nation's top center.

In 15 games this season, Culver is averaging 13.1 points, 10.2 rebounds per contest, and has recorded seven double-doubles.

The winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented on April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. College basketball fans can support their favorite players by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell.

Past winners of the award:

2020: Luka Garza (Iowa)

2019: Ethan Happ (Wisconsin)

2018: Angel Delgado (Seton Hall)

2017: Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga)

2016: Jakob Poeltl (Utah)

2015: Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin)

