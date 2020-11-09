WVU's Opponent for the Big 12-Big East Battle has been Released
Schuyler Callihan
The 2020-21 West Virginia men's basketball schedule is now finalized as the team found out Monday afternoon that they will be traveling to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas on December 6th in the Big 12-Big East Battle, per school release.
The Hoyas lead the all-time series over West Virginia 27-25.
Below are the matchups for the battle:
November 29:
Baylor at Seton Hall
December 1:
Oklahoma State at Marquette
December 3:
St. John's at Texas Tech
December 6:
West Virginia at Georgetown
DePaul at Iowa State
Villanova at Texas
December 8:
Creighton at Kansas
December 9:
Oklahoma at Xavier
Providence at TCU
December 11:
Kansas State at Butler
2020-21 West Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule
Note: Home game are in BOLD
Wed-Fri Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Classic Game 1 vs Texas A&M
Wed. Dec. 2 vs Youngstown State (home opener)
Sat Dec. 5 Big East/Big 12 Battle @Georgetown
Wed. Dec. 9 vs Robert Morris
Sun. Dec. 13 vs Richmond
Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State
Tues Dec. 22 @ Kansas
Tues Dec. 29 vs Buffalo
Sat Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma
Mon Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State
Sat Jan. 9 Texas
Tues Jan. 12 @ Baylor
Sat Jan. 16 TCU
Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State
Sat Jan. 23 @ Kansas State
Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech
Jan. 30 Florida
Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State
Sat Feb. 6 Kansas
Tues Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech
Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma
Mon Feb. 15 Baylor
Sat Feb. 20 @ Texas
Mon Feb. 22 @ TCU
Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State
Wed-Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.