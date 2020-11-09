WVU's Opponent for the Big 12-Big East Battle has been Released

The 2020-21 West Virginia men's basketball schedule is now finalized as the team found out Monday afternoon that they will be traveling to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas on December 6th in the Big 12-Big East Battle, per school release.

The Hoyas lead the all-time series over West Virginia 27-25.

Below are the matchups for the battle:

November 29:

Baylor at Seton Hall

December 1:

Oklahoma State at Marquette

December 3:

St. John's at Texas Tech

December 6:

West Virginia at Georgetown

DePaul at Iowa State

Villanova at Texas

December 8:

Creighton at Kansas

December 9:

Oklahoma at Xavier

Providence at TCU

December 11:

Kansas State at Butler

2020-21 West Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

Note: Home game are in BOLD

Wed-Fri Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Classic Game 1 vs Texas A & M

Wed. Dec. 2 vs Youngstown State (home opener)

Sat Dec. 5 Big East/Big 12 Battle @Georgetown

Wed. Dec. 9 vs Robert Morris

Sun. Dec. 13 vs Richmond

Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State

Tues Dec. 22 @ Kansas

Tues Dec. 29 vs Buffalo

Sat Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma

Mon Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 9 Texas

Tues Jan. 12 @ Baylor

Sat Jan. 16 TCU

Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 23 @ Kansas State

Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech

Jan. 30 Florida

Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State

Sat Feb. 6 Kansas

Tues Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech

Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma

Mon Feb. 15 Baylor

Sat Feb. 20 @ Texas

Mon Feb. 22 @ TCU

Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State

Wed-Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.