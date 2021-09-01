Around the Big 12: Week 1 Matchups, TV Info, Kick Time, + More

FRIDAY

South Dakota @ Kansas

8:00 p.m. EST

BIg 12 NOW/ESPN+

Sneak peek: Lance Leipold takes over for Les Miles at Kansas. There will be very few winnable games this year for the Jayhawks but Leipold has a chance to get off to a good start against FCS South Dakota.

SATURDAY

Tulane @ No. 2 Oklahoma

12 p.m. EST

ABC

Sneak peek: This game was originally scheduled to be played at Tulane but was moved to Norman earlier this week due to the impact of Hurricane Ida. Spencer Rattler leads a potent Sooner offense that will give the Green Wave a lot of trouble.

--------------------------------------

Stanford @ Kansas State

12 p.m. EST

FS1

Sneak peek: One of the more intriguing games on the Big 12 slate this week. These two teams have a lot of similarities as they pride themselves on strong special teams, discipline, and physicality. K-State QB Skylar Thompson is back after a season-ending injury he suffered early last season.

--------------------------------------

West Virginia @ Maryland

3:30 p.m. EST

Sneak peek: ESPN

Sneak peek: The border war returns for the first time since 2015 and both programs will be making their first appearance in this rivalry game as both Neal Brown (WVU) and Mike Locksley (Maryland) enter their 3rd year at their respective schools. The Mountaineers have won nine of the last ten meetings.

--------------------------------------

Northern Iowa @ Iowa State

4:30 p.m. EST

Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

Sneak peek: The Cyclones have the target on their back which is unfamiliar territory. Thankfully, they'll get to host UNI to begin their season before battling Iowa next week.

--------------------------------------

No. 23 Louisiana @ No. 21 Texas

4:30 p.m. EST

FOX

Sneak peek: New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is rolling with redshirt freshman Hudson Card at quarterback for the season opener against Billy Napier's scrappy Louisiana team. The Ragin' Cajuns could pull off the upset in Austin and spoil Sark's debut.

--------------------------------------

Texas Tech vs Houston (NRG Stadium)

7 p.m. EST

ESPN

Sneak peek: Dana Holgorsen has a ton of experience going up against Texas Tech but will be the first time coaching against Matt Wells. This seems like a good opportunity for the Cougars to make a statement early in the year by getting a win over a Power Five team.

--------------------------------------

Missouri State @ Oklahoma State

7 p.m. EST

Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

Sneak peek: The Cowboys will play their first game without running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace who are both now in the NFL. However, their absence won't be much of a factor in this one as OSU looks to cruise to 1-0.

--------------------------------------

Baylor @ Texas State

7 p.m. EST

ESPN+

Sneak peek: Texas State is quietly getting better under head coach Jake Spavital. They've presented teams with a challenge a year ago and have a great chance of collecting a win against Baylor in the season opener - a team picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12.

--------------------------------------

Duquesne @ TCU

8 p.m. EST

Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

Sneak peek: The Frogs should start things off with a bang against Duquesne. You can expect Gary Patterson's club to roll in week one.

