Around the Big 12 - Week 12 Score Predictions

No. 4 TCU at Baylor

Baylor got spanked last weekend by Kansas State and I know TCU has played well all year, but I think this game will be too close for Sonny Dykes' liking. I don't see a Dave Aranda-coached team getting beat down like that two weeks in a row. He'll have his team ready to go for the biggest home game of the year. Frogs win, but it'll be a tight one.

Prediction: TCU 27, Baylor 23.

No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia

Will Howard will once again get the start at quarterback for K-State in place of the injured Adrian Martinez. Don't let the "backup is starting" narrative fool you though. Howard has kept things afloat and then some. Meanwhile, West Virginia has no clue who will start at quarterback nor do they know who will finish the game at the position. Can the Mountaineers pull off the unthinkable and keep their postseason hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season?

Texas at Kansas

Kansas' story was fun while it lasted, but their starting to face the meat of their Big 12 schedule and doing so without their star quarterback. Yes, the Longhorns have looked atrocious on the offensive side of the ball at times this season, including last week. Not this week, though. Texas runs the ball at will and wins this game comfortably.

Prediction: Texas 48, Kansas 21.

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Everyone expected a down year for Iowa State and that's exactly what has happened. Texas Tech is one win away from bowl eligibility under first year head coach Joey McGuire. Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, they're going to have to wait another week to reach that coveted sixth win.

Prediction: Iowa State 20, Texas Tech 17.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Bedlam typically features two high-powered offenses and some dynamic playmakers at the skill positions. Not this year. The Cowboys are banged up and Oklahoma just hasn't really had anyone emerge as "the guy". Oklahoma only managed to score 20 on a really bad West Virginia defense. They won't hit 20 in this one.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 23, Oklahoma 14.

