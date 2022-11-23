Skip to main content

Around the Big 12 - Week 13 Score Predictions

Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor at No. 23 Texas

The Longhorns crushed Kansas last week, but I'm not taking much out of that game. Texas' offense has struggled at times this year, particularly at quarterback. Baylor nearly pulled off the upset last week of TCU and no, I don't think they'll have a hangover from that. Baylor squeaks out a close one.

Prediction: Baylor 27, Texas 23.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

This matchup features a pair of teams that are riddled with injuries and have combined to go 4-11 over their last 15 games. Quarterback play has been very inconsistent for both sides, so it's going to come down to who actually shows up. West Virginia doesn't have anything to play for. Oklahoma State does. They can get a better bowl with a win. 

Prediction: Will release Friday with the rest of the Mountaineers Now staff.

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU

TCU coasts to a perfect 12-0 record with a big win over the Iowa State Cyclones. This could be a look ahead spot to the Big 12 championship, but the Horned Frogs can't afford to look ahead. In order to make the College Football Playoff, they have to remain unbeaten.

Prediction: TCU 33, Iowa State 13.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

This is a fairly even matchup. I don't feel comfortable with either side, so if you're a bettor, I would stay away from this one completely. That said, I'm going to side with the home team on a last second game-winning field goal.

Prediction: Texas Tech 24, Oklahoma 23.

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State

With my prediction of Texas losing earlier in the day, K-State will have clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game before they even take the field. It's a good thing they're playing Kansas, an in-state rival, so that they don't face a let down spot. Kansas got ran off the field a week ago, but they'll be more competitive in this one.

Prediction: Kansas State 26, Kansas 20.

