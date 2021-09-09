Around the Big 12 - Week 2 Preview + Predictions

Kansas @ Coastal Carolina

The Jayhawks picked up their first win since 2019 after defeating South Dakota last weekend. However, that might be only celebrating KU will have all season. Coastal Carolina returns a lot of talent from a team that finished 11-1.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina, 38-10

Tulsa @ Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State is going to have a down year. That showed a little bit last week when they squeaked by Missouri State. Tulsa will give them a run for their money in a low-scoring, offensive struggle.

Prediction: Oklahoma State, 23-20

California @ TCU

Justin Wilcox is an elite defensive coach and will have the Bears ready for their road test in Fort Worth. That said, it won't be enough as Max Duggan will have a big day to push TCU to a victory late in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: TCU 27-21

Iowa @ Iowa State

Iowa State struggled last week with Northern Iowa and I believe their early-season struggles will continue. The Cyclones typically have a slow start to the year before figuring things out by the end of September. Iowa pounded a good Indiana team last week 34-6. I'll side with the Hawkeyes here.

Prediction: Iowa, 19-14

Long Island @ West Virginia

The Mountaineers turned the ball over four times in their loss to Maryland which was not what many expected after head coach Neal Brown praised his offense for making big strides. This is a great opportunity for them to bounce back and even take a look at some younger plays further down on the depth chart.

Prediction: Will release Friday

Western Carolina @ Oklahoma

Tulane provided the Sooners with a scare on opening week but they shouldn't have any issues this Saturday vs the Catamounts.

Prediction: Oklahoma, 63-3

Texas @ Arkansas

The Steve Sarkisian era got kicked off with an impressive win over Louisiana at home. Redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card has the looks a top-tier Big 12 signal caller. This will be a big test for the Texas defensive front considering how much Arkansas will ground and pound with running back Trelon Smith. Arkansas will have to not only chew clock but play keep away. I don't see them having much success early on and will find themselves in a hole they can't dig out of.

Prediction: Texas, 33-24

Texas Southern @ Baylor

Baylor won't have much success in the Big 12 unless they figure out the quarterback position. This is a great week to figure that out among other things.

Prediction: Baylor, 28-13

Southern Illinois @ Kansas State

Kansas State may be a little better than we all anticipated. They nearly shutout Stanford in week one before they got on the board in the final minutes. Deuce Vaughn is an electrifying running back that could have a monster day on Saturday. Wildcats win big.

Prediction: Kansas State, 49-10

Stephen F. Austin @ Texas Tech

Great chance for Matt Wells and the Red Raiders to start out the season 2-0 and they will. Not much to say about this one other than if it's not a blowout, Tech fans should be severely disappointed.

Prediction: Texas Tech, 44-17

