Around the Big 12 - Week 2 Score Predictions

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

I'd like this to be a good, competitive game but I don't see it staying that way for more than a quarter. Alabama's offense is going to be too much for Texas to handle and I don't see the Longhorns having much success moving the ball unless Bijan Robinson rushes for 200 yards, which won't happen. Bama wins big.

Prediction: Alabama 48, Texas 21.

Missouri at Kansas State

Prediction: Kansas State 33, Missouri 24.

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

QB Tyler Shough is out for this one, so I'm confused as to why Texas Tech is still favored. Even with him under center (or in the gun), I would have Houston coming out with a win. Dana moves his team to 2-0.

Prediction: Houston 31, Texas Tech 26.

Iowa State at Iowa

Boy, did Iowa look bad last week or what? Perhaps they got caught looking ahead to this in-state matchup with Iowa State. Then again, how do you look past the first game of the season? Very uninspiring outing to say the least, but Iowa's defense shows out again in another low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Iowa 16, Iowa State 13.

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

Rout city here. The Sooners may have 40+ on the board by halftime.

Prediction: Oklahoma 65, Kent State 3.

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

This will be an interesting little test for the Cowboys, but one I think they can manage. Everyone was shocked to see the final score of last week's game against Central Michigan but the game was never close. They went up big and pulled a lot of starters. Similar situation this week but the starters won't come out. Convincing win for the Pokes.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 48, Arizona State 27.

Tarleton at TCU

TCU had a slow start last week against Colorado and was able to overcome it. There shouldn't be a slow start this week against Tarleton. If they come out of the gates struggling, that's a bit concerning. Horned Frogs by a million.

Prediction: TCU 70, Tarleton 7.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

I went back and forth on this one a lot which reflects in my score prediction below. Not enough people are paying attention to how good this BYU team is and playing in Provo is no walk in the park. Dave Aranda's crew will have their work cut out for them. Defense and special teams win this one for Baylor on the road.

Prediction: Baylor 24, BYU 23.

Kansas at West Virginia

Can the Mountaineers find enough motivation for Kansas after losing in the fashion they did to Pitt in the season opener? I think so. My score prediction will be released later this week, but I do believe WVU gets the W.

Prediction: Will be released Friday.

