Around the Big 12 - Week 5 Score Predictions

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU

Can the Sooners bounce back after falling to K-State last week? I think so. It's not too often that you see Oklahoma drop back-to-back games and I don't foresee that happening here. Dillon Gabriel outshines Max Duggan in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Oklahoma 44, TCU 38.

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State

Tough spot here for both teams coming off of big wins a week ago. Who carries that momentum into this week? Kansas State. As I stated earlier this week in my Big 12 Power Rankings, the Wildcats' loss to Tulane was a fluke. This team is legit and Chris Klieman will do a much better job of managing the game than Steve Sarkisian of Texas did against Tech.

Prediction: Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 20.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

This is the Big 12 game of the week, in my opinion. Both of these teams will be in the title race all the way to the finish line. Dave Aranda will have his team prepared, but I'm not confident they can limit Spencer Sanders enough to have a chance to win the game.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 33, Baylor 17.

Iowa State at Kansas

The undefeated season comes to an end for the Jayhawks. Now that there's been a few games on tape against quality opponents, nothing will take Matt Campbell's defense off guard. I still believe Kansas will be competitive but will come up short. ISU wins.

Prediction: Iowa State 24, Kansas 20.

West Virginia at Texas

The Mountaineers took care of business against Virginia Tech last Thursday, but Texas is a completely different beast. Running back Bijan Robinson may be the best player in the country and WVU hasn't faced anything like him to this point. However, the Longhorns exhausted a ton of energy to come up short in overtime last week against Texas Tech. Their defense was on the field for 100 snaps. Yes, 100. Not to mention, the Mountaineers had two extra days of rest.

