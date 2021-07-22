REPORT: Big 12 AD's to Meet Thursday Evening

Wednesday evening, a report surfaced from the Houston Chronicle that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about conference affiliation.

Both schools have released statements that essentially say they do not address every single "rumor" that is floated around which makes it seem as if there is some truth to this. If the Big 12 were to lose its two biggest brands, the conference would almost certainly implode at that point. Schools like West Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, and others don't have the national power to keep the conference running, and neither would the additions of a few smaller schools such as Cincinnati, Central Florida, BYU, and Houston.

Multiple reports have stated that both Texas and Oklahoma have informed the Big 12 that they will not renew their media contracts with the league. This doesn't necessarily mean that both schools are heavily pursuing the SEC but that it wants to rework the media contracts once they expire. As John Hoover of All Sooners on Sports Illustrated noted, the biggest concern for Oklahoma is the number of 11 a.m. kicks that they continue to have which makes it hard for recruiting.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs are scheduled to hold a meeting this evening at 5 p.m. to discuss the developing situation.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The Real Reason Oklahoma Wants Out of the Big 12

Texas and Oklahoma Considering Leaving the Big 12

Ranking the Big 12 Quarterbacks

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.