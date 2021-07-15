Ranking the Big 12 Quarterbacks

Taking a look at which quarterbacks will have the best seasons in 2021 to who will struggle the most.

We are under two months away from the start of the 2021 college football season and with fall camp set to begin here in the next few weeks, I wanted to take a peek around the Big 12 and the quarterback position. Below, I ranked each team's projected starter 1-10.

No. 10: Miles Kendrick - Kansas

The Jayhawks haven't had much talent at really any position over the past ten years but the quarterback play has been horrendous. Kendrick has started some games and then has also come in off the bench as a backup. He doesn't have a very strong arm which really hurts Kansas' ability to take shots down the field. Averaging 5.4 yards per attempt just isn't going to get the job done. Jalon Daniels will see action as well.

No. 9: Gerry Bohanon - Baylor

Bohanon has only attempted 38 passes in his collegiate career as he has been the backup to Charlie Brewer. With Brewer transferring to Utah, this opens the door for Bohanon to be named the Bears' starting quarterback. With limited game experience and very little success in those opportunities, Bohanon has to prove he can be the guy. Jacob Zeno will push him for the starting job in the fall and could eventually take over if Bohanon struggles.

No. 8: Tyler Shough - Texas Tech

Alan Bowman transfers out (Michigan), Tyler Shough transfers in (Oregon). In seven games as the Ducks' starter, Shough tossed for 1,559 yards 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 63.5% of his passes. He is also very capable of making plays with his legs as he averaged 4.1 yards per carry on 66 attempts. I expect him to struggle here and there in year one in Lubbock but the offense is very similar so he should make a big jump in 2022.

No. 7: Casey Thompson - Texas

How do the Longhorns replace Sam Ehlinger? Well, I don't know that you can in one offseason but Steve Sarkisian will try to get the most he can out of projected starter Casey Thompson. Although he has only appeared in 7 games (mostly in mop-up duty), Thompson has been impressive. He is 20/29 for 309 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. Thompson can extend plays with his feet but I don't expect him to call his number as much as Ehlinger did. Redshirt freshman Hudson Card is someone the Longhorns coaching staff is super high on as well and is likely the future of the program. He'll be a name to remember if Thompson isn't getting the job done.

No. 6: Skylar Thompson - Kansas State

Thompson is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big 12 and depending on who you ask, some may view him as a top-five quarterback in the league. Unfortunately, he suffered an upper-body injury early in the year last fall and was forced to miss the remainder of the season as the injury required surgery. To me, Thompson is a poor man's version of Sam Ehlinger. The arm isn't quite as strong and he's not as dynamic of a runner but his toughness and leadership are what make him so important to Kansas State. With this being his last year of eligibility, you can bet Thompson will lay it all out on the line and try to push K-State into the top half of the league.

No. 5: Jarret Doege - West Virginia

Doege has been average during his time as the Mountaineers' starter. He doesn't have the best deep ball which is held WVU's offense back from hitting on explosive plays - something Neal Brown wants to see improve in 2021. That said, he doesn't make too many costly mistakes. He takes pride in taking care of the football and will take a sack to live for another down instead of trying to force a throw into a tight window. Brown says he was the team's most improved player this offseason and if that rings true, WVU could be a darkhorse to appear in the Big 12 championship.

No. 4: Max Duggan - TCU

Duggan is heading into his 3rd year as the Horned Frogs' starter. He made improvements across the board from his freshman to sophomore seasons and head coach Gary Patterson believes a similar jump will be made once again in 2021. Over the last two seasons, Duggan has thrown for 3,872 yards and 25 touchdowns and has also rushed for 1,081 yards and 16 scores.

No. 3: Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State

Sanders has battled injuries since he stepped foot in Stillwater and it has kept him from reaching the level of success we all expected of him. If he stays healthy, he could become one of the toughest quarterbacks for Big 12 defenses to prepare for and it would put Oklahoma State in the conversation to win the league. The talent is there, he just needs to stay on the field. Understanding his past injuries, we may see Mike Gundy put more on Sanders' plate in the passing game to try and avoid injuries running the football.

No. 2: Brock Purdy - Iowa State

One could make an argument for Purdy being the best QB in the league and I wouldn't have much of a problem with it. I believe the top two on this list are interchangeable. Purdy has taken this Iowa State program to heights it has never seen and even bigger things could be in store in 2021. He takes what the defense gives him and completes passes at a high level. Purdy is also probably the best dual-threat there is in the Big 12. Last season, he rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns on 87 carries.

No. 1: Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma

Rattler has some early-season struggles a year ago and was even yanked from the Red River Rivalry against Texas before being inserted back into the game and leading the Sooners to victory. That win seemed to propel Rattler and boost his confidence as he just continued to get better and better each and every single week. With a full year of starting experience under his belt, Rattler should be ready to put up those video game-like numbers that we have come accustomed to seeing from Oklahoma quarterbacks.

