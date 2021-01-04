Big 12 Coach Linked to New York Jets Head Coaching Vacancy

Sunday evening, the New York Jets finally parted ways with head coach Adam Gase following a 2-14 record and a 9-22 record in his two years on the job. This move was expected to be made at some point during the season, but the Jets allowed Gase to finish out the season before letting him go.

Now, the Jets are in search of their next head coach and several names have begun to surface. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is a name to watch for during the Jets' coaching search.

Campbell did a great job of building a winner at Toledo going 35-15 over a five-year span. He took over Iowa State back in 2016 and has steadily built the Cyclones into a contender not only in the Big 12 but nationally. Campbell guided Iowa State to an 8-2 regular-season record including a win over No. 18 Oklahoma and rose up the College Football Playoff rankings up to as high as No. 6 before falling to the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game.

There's no question that Campbell knows how to build a program and build a winning culture, which makes him a good candidate for any NFL rebuild. Although it doesn't seem likely that Campbell will bolt for the NFL, you just never know. Matt Rhule left Baylor for the Carolina Panthers after getting the Bears to the Big 12 championship game last season. If Campbell dreams of being in the NFL like Rhule, this could be his time to make that jump.

Campbell denied an interview request from the Jets back in 2018, but maybe he takes the call this time around.

