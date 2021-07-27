Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Releases New Statement

As previously reported, Texas and Oklahoma have notified the Big 12 about their intentions to leave the conference in hopes of joining the SEC. Tuesday morning, both schools sent a joint letter to the SEC officially informing them of their interest.

Just hours later, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement acknowledging their requests to join the SEC.

"The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year. The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes. We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success. We will face the challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future."

