Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Releases New Statement

The latest from Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.
Author:
Publish date:

As previously reported, Texas and Oklahoma have notified the Big 12 about their intentions to leave the conference in hopes of joining the SEC. Tuesday morning, both schools sent a joint letter to the SEC officially informing them of their interest. 

Just hours later, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement acknowledging their requests to join the SEC.

"The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year. The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes. We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success. We will face the challenges head-on, and we have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16405162_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Releases New Statement

USATSI_15079610_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Shane Lyons Being Mentioned for Missouri AD Opening

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) rushes Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (15) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Dante Stills Named to Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Watch Lists

USATSI_15049255_168388579_lowres
Big 12

OFFICIAL: Texas, Oklahoma Apply for SEC Membership

Shane Lyons
noncategorized

WVU AD Shane Lyons Releases Statement in Regards to Big 12 + More

USATSI_15053865_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Daryl Worley Expected to Sign with New Team

USATSI_13047078_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Releases Statement Regarding Texas, Oklahoma, Future of League

USATSI_15379650_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Pauly Paulicap Cleared to Play 2021-22 Season