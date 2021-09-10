September 10, 2021
OFFICIAL: Big 12 Extends Membership Invitations to Four Schools

The Big 12 is one step away from expanding.
Friday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that the Board of Directors voted in favor of extending membership invitations to BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston. The vote was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members. 

Despite taking a major hit by losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, the Big 12 will be able to move forward as a league and remain its status as a Power Five conference. 

The four schools are expected to join by 2023 and 2024, according to several reports. 

