Big 12 Has Four Schools Targeted for Expansion

West Virginia could be heading to the ACC. They could, however, remain in the Big 12. No one knows where the Mountaineers will be in the next three, four, five years but head football coach Neal Brown isn’t all that worried about it.

"I have no crystal ball. I have no idea how it's going to play out. What I do know though is West Virginia, for a really long time, has been in a bunch of different conferences but played at a high level. The success of our men's basketball program and our football program will dictate that we will be in a good landing spot. We're in the Big 12. We're getting ready to play the Big 12. We're happy members there and it's not going to affect anything we are doing this year. That's how I've talked to our guys about it is we've been in several conferences but the one common is we play football at a high level here and we've handled those changes and we will do that moving forward as well."

In fact, Brown pointed out on his weekly show with Tony Caridi that other schools are trying to use WVU’s uncertainty in a Power Five conference to their advantage on the recruiting trail.

“To me, if you’re talking negatively about another program instead of worrying about yourself, that says all I need to know.”

The Big 12 could expand very soon and for the league to survive, they have no choice but to. According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the Big 12 is targeting BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and Central Florida. McMurphy’s report also states that invitations to the league could be extended as early as this month.

If those four institutions come on board and the other eight members remain in tact, it’s a fairly strong league. Sure, there’s no powerhouse that carries a lot of weight such as Texas and Oklahoma did but from top to bottom, well, maybe from top to the spot above Kansas, it’s a solid football league.

As far as men’s basketball is concerned, it might be one of the top leagues in America. Historically, Cincinnati and Houston has had a ton of success, and BYU is typically pretty competitive as well. Then you still have Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, West Virginia, and Texas Tech who are always jockeying for a top spot in the standings.

Big 12 commissioner, Bob Bowlsby released a statement earlier this week signifying that the league is pushing forward to keep the conference going.

“The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.”

Moving to the ACC still makes the most sense for West Virginia but if that doesn’t happen, they may be just okay sticking in the Big 12.

