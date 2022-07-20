Big 12 Quarterback Rankings

Ah yes, another opportunity for fans around the league to tell me why their team/quarterback is rated in the wrong spot. I welcome the debate, so if you disagree with my rankings, feel free to share your opinion on Twitter. (My @ is at the bottom of this page.

Anyways, enough of that. Let's get into ranking the Big 12 quarterbacks from 10-1.

10. Jalon Daniels - Kansas

Daniels showed a ton of promise in the six games he played in last year, completing passes at a 69% clip. This is the first time in a long time that Kansas will have a quarterback to build around. Expect some struggles in his first year as the full-time starter. I hate putting him 10th on this list but someone has to take this spot.

9. Hunter Dekkers - Iowa State

Dekkers is a completely different quarterback than what they've had at Iowa State. He has a big, pro-style build that has the ability to run the football if needed. Very strong arm that can rip throws downfield with ease. He has a chance to finish closer to the middle of the pack but we'll slot him at No. 9 for now.

8. Adrian Martinez - Kansas State

Four years ago, many thought Adrian Martinez would be a big part in putting Nebraska back on the map. He had a terrific freshman season but regressed each season since. This is a fresh start for him and honestly, I think it's a system he'll fit well in. If he can cut down on the turnovers, K-State will be threatening for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

7. Blake Shapen - Baylor

Shapen looked real good in his five appearances last year and even knocked Gerry Bohanon out of a starting job this offseason, causing his transfer to South Florida. I love this kid's potential and believe he could be a top four quarterback in the league in 2022. Before I put him any higher, I want to see how he performs now that teams having a good bit of film on him.

6. Tyler Shough - Texas Tech

I really struggled finding a good spot for the former Oregon quarterback. He suffered a broken collarbone last season, so it's hard to really gauge where he'll be after missing so much time. If he is the same quarterback he was before the injury, Texas Tech should be able to get to a bowl game. Shough completes passes at a high rate and does a fairly good job of protecting the football with just nine interceptions in 274 career pass attempts.

5. Quinn Ewers - Texas

The expectations for Ewers are extremely high. I'm not sure he's going to fully live up to the hype in his first year in a league that has become much better defensively. Fortunately for him, he'll have one of the best running backs in the country (Bijan Robinson) and a real vertical threat in Xavier Worthy. There is pressure on Ewers to perform at a high level in 2022 due to the highly coveted Arch Manning arriving in Austin next fall.

4. Max Duggan - TCU

Duggan has been a solid starter for the Horned Frogs over the past three seasons but I feel like there's another level he can take his game to. In my opinion, he's one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league alongside Martinez and Spencer Sanders.

3. JT Daniels - West Virginia

You already know what I'm going to say here. Health, health, health. That's the biggest concern with JT Daniels as he enters his third program in four years. If he stays on the field, we could be talking about the most talented quarterback in the league. The arm talent is special and the decision-making is elite. With the experienced playmakers he has at receiver and the familiarity he has with Graham Harrell's system, Daniels could post gaudy numbers in 2022. Can he play in more than five games for the first time since 2018? If so, WVU becomes a player in the Big 12.

2. Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma

Caleb Williams is a very talented quarterback but Dillon Gabriel is no bum. This is a guy that's thrown for over 8,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, much of which came in just two seasons of work. Yeah, he played at UCF but he's going to have a better offensive line, better receivers, better backs, you name it at Oklahoma. Call it a bold prediction if you want, but Gabriel will be in the Heisman race at some point in 2022.

1. Spencer Sanders - Oklahoma State

This guy is just a winner. He doesn't do anything flashy and doesn't have any one area of his game that just pops on film but he gets the job done. He's the most consistent quarterback in the league, the most experienced, and the most successful which is why he sits atop this list. OSU lost a lot off of last year's team but as long as Sanders is under quarterback, they have a chance to win a Big 12 title and maybe more.

