Big 12 Releases Statement Regarding Texas, Oklahoma, Future of League

The commissioner of the Big 12 has spoken.
The Big 12 was informed on Monday morning by the University of Texas and Oklahoma University that they will not be renewing their grant of rights beyond 2025. Both schools have been in talks with the SEC to join their conference and despite being under contract for four more years, it is expected that both schools will attempt to leave prior to the end of the contract. Should Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 before 2025, they would owe the Big 12 Conference nearly $80 million for a breach of contract. 

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference released a statement as commissioner Bob Bowlsby shared his thoughts on the developing situation regarding Texas, Oklahoma, and the future of the Big 12.

