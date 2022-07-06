Conference Realignment Tracker: Rumors, Reported Moves + More

Following conference realignment can be a bit of a headache, so that's why we're going to make it easy for you with the conference realignment tracker - you're one stop shop for every rumor, report, and possible moves that may happen.

ACC

Current members: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, *Notre Dame*, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.

Members leaving: None.

Future members: None.

Potential future members: None reported.

Future number of members: 15.

The ACC is stuck on 15 members at the moment and there have been no reports at this time of the conference expanding. However, they league may suffer serious hits if other conferences begin poaching for schools like Clemson, Duke, Florida State, and North Carolina.

Rumors/Reports:

If ACC Crumbles, Which Schools are Most Coveted? - Steve Wiseman, Raleigh News & Observer

Conference Realignments Next Steps - Pete Thamel, ESPN

Louisville on the ACC Amid Realignment - Tim Sullivan, Courier Journal

Big Ten

Current members: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin.

Members leaving: None.

Future members: UCLA, USC.

Potential future members: Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, Washington.

Future number of members: 16.

The Big Ten made a big move out of nowhere by adding UCLA and USC who will enter the league in 2024. There have been reports of conversations being had between the Big Ten and a handful of other PAC 12 schools.

Rumors/Reports:

UCLA, USC Moving to the Big Ten in 2024 - Pete Thamel, ESPN

10 Schools Reach out to Big Ten - Laine Higgins, Wall Street Journal

Big Ten, Big 12 Draw Interest from PAC 12 Schools - Nick Selbe, Sports Illustrated

Big 12

Current members: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia.

Members leaving: Oklahoma, Texas.

Future members: BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Houston.

Potential future members: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah.

Future number of members: 12.

Just a year ago, many thought the Big 12 was on its way to collapsing following the news of Oklahoma and Texas bolting for the SEC. Since, they've added some strong G5 programs that have been successful both on the football field and basketball court consistently. Dennis Dodd of CBS reported Tuesday that the Big 12 is targeting six PAC 12 schools. Cincinnati, Iowa State, and West Virginia could be appealing to the Big Ten and if they were to pursue and land all three institutions, it would put them at 19 members. There has been no reported interested of those schools at the moment, however.

Rumors/Reports:

Big 12 in Deep Discussions with Six PAC 12 teams - Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports

2024 Remains Target for Oklahoma, Texas to SEC - Brian Davis, Austin American Statesman

Big 12 Expansion Could Cripple PAC 12 - Barry Tramel, USA Today

Big Ten, Big 12 Draw Interest from PAC 12 Schools - Nick Selbe, Sports Illustrated

PAC 12

Current members: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State.

Members leaving: UCLA, USC.

Members potentially leaving: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, Utah, Washington, Washington State.

Future members: None.

Potential future members: None reported.

Future number of members: 10.

With UCLA and USC leaving the conference, other schools don't want to get left behind which is why many of the other members are being tied to the Big Ten and Big 12. The PAC 12 is now in a very similar situation the Big 12 was in just a year ago. Unfortunately for the PAC 12, it doesn't look like they'll be able to find solutions like the Big 12 did. If the Big 12 takes six schools, the PAC 12 will be done for.

Rumors/Reports:

Big 12 in Deep Discussions with Six PAC 12 teams - Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports

UCLA, USC Moving to the Big Ten in 2024 - Pete Thamel, ESPN

PAC 12 Commissioner is Chasing a Miracle - J. Brady McCollough, LA Times

Big 12 Expansion Could Cripple PAC 12 - Barry Tramel - USA Today

Big Ten, Big 12 Draw Interest from PAC 12 Schools - Nick Selbe, Sports Illustrated

SEC

Current members: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

Members leaving: None.

Future members: Oklahoma, Texas.

Potential future members: None reported.

Future number of members: 16.

The SEC started this big round of conference realignment a year ago by bringing in Oklahoma and Texas - two big national brands with storied football programs. The SEC and Big Ten are in a race to 20 and the SEC has schools like Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and others right in its backyard. As of now, there have been no legitimate reports about other schools joining the league.

Rumors/Reports:

10 Schools the SEC Should Consider for Expansion - John Williams, Yahoo! Sports

2024 Remains Target for Oklahoma, Texas to SEC - Brian Davis, Austin American Statesman

