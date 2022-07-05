Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Big Ten, Big 12 Draw Interest From Pac-12 Schools After USC, UCLA Move, per Reports

With USC and UCLA off to the Big Ten, the future of the remaining Pac-12 schools is stuck in a state of limbo. At present, there’s at least one potential landing spot for programs seeking greener pastures: the Big 12.

As many as six schools have reportedly engaged in “deep discussions” about joining the Big 12, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. Dodd mentions Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah specifically, while adding that Oregon and Washington are also under consideration. Also on the table is a merger between the Big 12 and remaining Pac-12 schools.

How the Big 12 chooses to proceed will come down to what resolution the conference believes will make it more likely to get a richer media rights deal. It’s believed that adding Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado would give the conference the same annual average value (AAV) in 2025—the year Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC—as it does for its current 12 members now. Merging with the Pac-12 entirely, though, creates further complications, particularly with how interested ESPN and Fox might be in negotiating with one or both leagues.

The Pac-12 reportedly had a projected AAV of $500 million per year—or $42 million per school—before USC and UCLA left. Now, that number is $300 million ($30 million per school), per the San Jose Mercury News. The conference released a statement on Tuesday saying its board of directors authorized the league to immediately begin renegotiating its media rights agreements, making the Pac-12’s actual AAV in the coming years more difficult to forecast.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, has reportedly been contacted by 10 schools informally to seek a potential move to the conference after snagging USC and UCLA, according to Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal.

Watch College Football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The calls come as schools not currently in the Big Ten or SEC jockey for position, with consolidation among the nation’s top programs becoming the norm. Schools from the Pac-12 and ACC are said to be among those who could look toward the Big Ten as a next move, per Higgins, as well as Notre Dame, which represents the biggest domino of all.

Notre Dame has remained an independent for its entire football existence (save for the pandemic-altered 2020 season when it competed in the ACC). The school has an exclusive agreement with NBC to air all of its home games, reportedly bringing in $15 million per year in revenue from the deal. Notre Dame football is also a partial member of the ACC, which paid the program $10.8 million in disbursements in 2019-20. The Irish received $34.9 million in for the ’20-21 academic year.

While a move to the ACC might seem logical given Notre Dame’s current affiliation with the conference, the financial prospect would be much greater in the Big Ten, which would reportedly be thrilled to bring the Irish into the fold.

“The Big Ten would take them today, tomorrow, five years from now, ten years from now,” one conference commissioner told Higgins. “You would go to numbers that just stink for building schedules to add Notre Dame.”

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Reinvention of Yama, the World’s Heaviest Sumo Wrestler 

FuboTV
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Christophe Galtier at his introductory conference for PSG
Soccer

PSG Names Galtier As Manager After Dismissing Pochettino

The former Lille and Nice manager heads to the French capital on a two-year contract.

By Associated Press
Novak Djokovic hits a forehand during a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Djokovic Rallies From Two Sets Down to Reach Wimbledon Semifinals

The 20-time Grand Slam winner stormed back to win after falling behind to 20-year-old Jannik Sinner.

By Associated Press
Duke coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half of the game against Arkansas.
College Basketball

Duke’s Jon Scheyer Speaks Out After Shooting Near Hometown

The 34-year-old is from Northbrook, Ill., just a few miles away from Highland Park.

By Zach Koons
Vivianne Miedema, Ada Hegerberg and Alexia Putellas playing for their respective national teams.
Soccer

Women’s Euros Primer: The Heavyweights, Players to Watch and More

The Netherlands enters as the reigning champion, but much has changed ahead of what is expected to be the biggest Women’s Euros yet.

By Andrew Gastelum
Cameron Grimes dives off the top rope
Play
Wrestling

Cameron Grimes Has Something to Prove vs. Bron Breakker

‘I may not look or sound like a Hollywood actor. I may even be an ugly duckling, but I’m proving I deserve to be here and I belong in these moments.’

By Justin Barrasso
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees second baseman Matt Carpenter (24) after hitting a game-winning home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. The New York Yankees won 6-3.
Play
Betting

2022 World Series Champion Odds: Yankees Pass Dodgers

The Yankees have passed the Dodgers as the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the 2022 World Series.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks down during the national anthem before a game against the Chiefs.
Play
NFL

Researchers Say Demaryius Thomas Had Stage 2 CTE

The former All-Pro wide receiver also dealt with unrelated seizures before his death last December at age 33.

By Zach Koons