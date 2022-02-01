Skip to main content

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Reveals His New School

The ex-Sooner has a new home.

Tuesday afternoon, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to USC, following head coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams was a prized five-star recruit out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., holding offers from virtually everywhere. Entering the season, Williams was the backup to preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler. Early in the year, Rattler battled through some ups and downs and was replaced by Williams in the Red River Rivalry. Williams helped lead the Sooners to a come from behind victory after trailing by 21.

In 11 games, Williams tossed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed 64.6% of his pass attempts.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17462355_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Reveals His New School

42 seconds ago
USATSI_17595819_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Where Does WVU Sit in ESPN's Latest Bracketology After 6th Straight Loss?

2 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins disagrees with a call during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame

11 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) is defended by Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Sean McNeil Baylor Postgame

11 hours ago
USATSI_17584938_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Quick Hits: Huggins Gives Thoughts on Taz's Injury, His Status Moving Forward + More

12 hours ago
Jan 31, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives on Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Baylor Squeaks by Mountaineers

12 hours ago
USATSI_17583512_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Baylor

15 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-31 at 8.40.16 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: JUCO WR Commits to West Virginia

15 hours ago