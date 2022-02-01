Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Reveals His New School

Tuesday afternoon, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to USC, following head coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams was a prized five-star recruit out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., holding offers from virtually everywhere. Entering the season, Williams was the backup to preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler. Early in the year, Rattler battled through some ups and downs and was replaced by Williams in the Red River Rivalry. Williams helped lead the Sooners to a come from behind victory after trailing by 21.

In 11 games, Williams tossed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed 64.6% of his pass attempts.

