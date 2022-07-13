Skip to main content

How to Watch + Stream Big 12 Media Days

Information of how to view this year's Big 12 football media days.

Big 12 media days will begin today and run through tomorrow as head coaches and a few players from each school will be in Dallas, TX to field questions from the media about the upcoming season.

Today, WVU head coach Neal Brown will be taking the podium at roughly 12:35 p.m. EST. Players that will be made available are senior running back Leddie Brown and senior defensive lineman Dante Stills.

Check out how to watch Big 12 media days below along with the entire schedule of the two-day event.

How to watch/stream

ESPNU & Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Wednesday

Commissioner Brett Yormark introductory press conference

11:35 am - Dave Aranda (Baylor)

12:05 pm - Lance Leipold (Kansas)

12:35 pm - Neal Brown (West Virginia)

1:05 pm - Chris Klieman (Kansas State)

1:35 pm - Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)

Thursday

11:35 am - Brett Venables (Oklahoma)

12:05 pm - Joey McGuire (Texas Tech)

12:35 pm - Matt Campbell (Iowa State)

1:05 pm - Sonny Dykes (TCU)

1:35 pm - Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

