Is the Big 12 Really 'Scared' About Its Future?

There's nothing like a good ole feud involving the powers at be in college athletics. I'm not sure we're quite at the level of an actual feud just yet, but there is definitely some tension between PAC 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and the Big 12.

The future of Kliavkoff's league is certainly in danger with the future departures of UCLA and USC, who are heading to the Big Ten. Since those two institutions announced their move, the Big 12 has been actively talking to the remaining schools in the PAC 12 about joining the league.

This doesn't sit well with Kliavkoff and he made that very clear during media days this week in Los Angeles.

"I've been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference. And I understand why they're doing it. When you look at the relative media value between the two conferences. I get it. I get why they're scared."

"Scared?" That's the word to best characterize the Big 12? Come on, George. That's just embarrassing. Sure, the league that has 12 members and is in no state of panic is "scared". Actually, this is what every conference should be doing - exploring expansion options. The leagues that can get to 20 members, or close to it, will have stability moving forward. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark doesn't actually begin his job until August 1 and that's when Kliavkoff will really start shaking in his $3,000 loafers.

Instead of panicking and directing shots at the Big 12, Kliavkoff needs to get off his rocker and get to work on adding to his league. Obviously, the PAC 12 is in a unique stance considering they are the only Power Five on the west coast, but there are some intriguing Group of Five schools that could bring value. The Big 12 went that route with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston. Why can't the PAC 12? Boise State, San Diego State, and UNLV (Las Vegas market) are just a few options.

But to answer the question...no, the Big 12 is not "scared" - they're being proactive and if that means poaching the PAC 12, so be it. In the new world of college athletics, there is no room for nice guys. Remember the Alliance that was formed last year? Oh yeah, how's that going?

