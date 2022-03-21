Kansas State Hires New Head Basketball Coach

One day after falling to West Virginia 73-67 in the play-in game of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Kansas State men's head basketball coach Bruce Weber resigned from his position.

During his ten years as the head coach at K-State, Weber made the NCAA Tournament five times and won the Big 12 Conference twice (2012-13, 2018-19). He posted a 184-147 record and made a run all the way to the Elite Eight in 2018. Since that Elite Eight appearance, Weber and the Wildcats have struggled going 35-58 over the past three seasons.

Monday afternoon, Kansas State announced the hiring of Jerome Tang as Weber's replacement. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $14.1 million deal with an average salary of $2.35 million.

Tang spent 19 years alongside Scott Drew at Baylor, helping turn that program from the disastrous state it was in when they took over to a national powerhouse. Over the past two decades the Bears compiled a 397-222 (.641) overall record and won the 2020-21 national championship.

