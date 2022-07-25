MAILBAG: Chris Henry Jr., National Relevance, Secondary Concerns, + More

From @NickYore:

Can you envision WVU getting back to the top like they did with Pat And Steve in the current CFB landscape? Or was that just perfect timing in the Big East.

Answer: I find it really unlikely that they'll have a run similar to the one they had during Pat and Steve's career. That's not to say they won't be in the national picture here and there. I just see it being more of a one year thing every now and then rather than 3-5 years of being in the mix. More than ever, kids are wanting to go to bluebloods especially with the transfer portal. That makes it hard for schools like WVU to compete nationally.

From @CrashOveride22:

Who will step up in the secondary this year? I’m worried with our corners and the lack of experience we have.

Answer: Rashad Ajayi, the Colorado State transfer is one to watch. Has starting experience and was rock solid, albeit against weaker competition. Fellow transfers Jaylon Shelton and Wesley McCormick have to come in and contribute as well.

From @TuckerRobWV:

Can you give me a couple of names in the secondary that you think will be big time contributors this year that nobody is really talking about?

Answer: As far as names no one is talking about in the secondary, I would say Marcis Floyd and Hershey McLaurin at safety. Both will see a ton of snaps and have college experience under their belt. At corner, I'm interested to see if one of the freshmen (Jacolby Spells, Mumu Bin-Wahad, or Ty Woodby) step up.

From @Cooz63:

We know they’re talented on the o-line. Are they implementing new blocking schemes to prove it?

Answer: Coaches always throw in new schemes and techniques but it remains to be seen what exactly that looks like this fall. We'll have a better idea of what it is they're implementing when they get to fall camp here in about a week or two.

From @couz206:

With 4 star WR Carmelo Taylor setting his decision date back, is that a good sign for WVU? I know SC & VT seem to be the favorites to land him. Has he been on campus &/or will he visit WVU?

Answer: He hasn't taken a visit to West Virginia yet and I don't know if he will. I know the plan was to get one in during the summer but the schedule just didn't work out. I'd be shocked if WVU lands him, if I'm being honest. Virginia Tech and South Carolina are well out in front, but don't count out Penn State either. The decision date doesn't help or hurt WVU.

From @BearcatMta:

What's it gonna take for West Virginia to get up to Cincinnati's level in football?

Answer: Haha. This one gave me a good laugh. I respect Cincinnati's football program and believe they'll be a great addition to the Big 12. But I don't think the success they're having right now will translate over to the Big 12 right away. Making that jump is a lot tougher than you would think.

From @stupididiot___:

Is Chris Henry Jr. a WVU lock?

Answer: Not exactly. He's being recruited by some other major programs and that interest will only continue to grow as he gets older. The talent is off the charts and others will be pushing after him hard.

