MAILBAG: New Uniforms, Gut Feeling on Realignment, Thoughts on a 9-0 Start + More

Answering this week's questions from the fans.

From @2chaw_:

If I were to tell you ,“WVU rolls into their showdown with OU at either 8-1 or 9-0” what would your reaction be? If that did happen, what do you think the outlook on Neal Brown and the program as a whole would be?

Answer: If they get to that record, then Neal Brown will not only be in the running for Big 12 Coach of the Year, but National Head Coach of the Year. This team, in my opinion, has a ceiling of eight wins. To get to that mark through nine games would be a hell of a coaching job. 

From @JevonCarterszn:

What is the percentage on WVU landing Austin Ball? Because there high on his list!

Answer: I'll begin diving deep into the '23 basketball recruiting class within the next week or so. I'll get a better update for you from Ball himself. That said, I do know that there is heavy mutual interest here.

From @Brumfie57488575:

Is Huggs recruiting with the press in mind?

Answer: This class he just brought in (transfers included) I would say so. It's hard to tell what his thinking is moving forward until we get deeper into this next recruiting cycle.

From @roansycy_young:

To your understanding, are the Country Roads uniforms going to be a one time thing or a regular alternate?

Answer: As of now, they are a one time thing. Per a school official, "The WVU uniforms are a special, one-game Nike edition to help celebrate the renewal of the “Backyard Brawl".

From @WVsportsfan304:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How does college realignment affect recruiting for WVU? A lot of rumors as to where WVU could end up in the next couple of years.

Answer:Oh it will play a major factor regardless of which conference they end up in. It's tough to picture if it will be a good or bad thing until we see all the moves that are about to take place. If it's to the ACC, then it will help a ton. If it's to stick in the Big 12 and they merge with the PAC 12, well...

From @TuckerRobWV:

What do you think WVU’s biggest need is with the ‘23 class? Also, how do you think they have done addressing those needs so far and can they improve this recruiting class much more?

Answer: Biggest remaining need is offensive tackle. I know they like some of the young guys they brought in from last year's class but they need to create depth at that position. FYI, I'll be doing a remaining needs for the 2023 class this week so keep your eyes out for that.

From @NickYore:

Gut feeling on where WVU ends up; ACC, SEC, or new Big 12?

Answer: I think Shane Lyons and co. are content with staying in the newly formed Big 12 and won't make a move unless they are assured a spot in the ACC. The big problem there is, the future stability of the league. If the SEC raids the ACC for Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and others, the ACC has little to no value which would make it a step down from the Big 12. They'll want to see what the Big 12's plans are before looking elsewhere.

From @Michiganeer:

Who are the best chances for WVU to add any four stars to finish off the 2023 class? Bonus question: Any chance any of the current three stars (and which ones) get upgraded to four stars?

Answer: Maybe one more. Guessing as to who that would be me throwing darts at the board blindfolded right now. They're not close on any current four stars. As for those who are considered three stars who could be ranked higher? I would say LB Josiah Trotter and DL Justin Benton are the only two who may get bumped up but I'm not sure how they go about their rating systems. In my opinion, Trotter should already be a four star.

