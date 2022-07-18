MAILBAG: Replacing Erik Martin, Best Virginia's Last Roster Spot, Realignment + More

From @JevonCarterszn:

Will WVU land the twins Ace and Cooper Flagg? Also, do you believe WVU will be a 10-win team with coach Neal Brown saying this is best defense he has fielded?

Answer: If I'm being honest, it's really too early to tell. The offer is really just the second step of the process, so there's still a lot that needs to happen before they even consider making a decision. I'll say this, if Huggins plans on coaching during their collegiate career, they'll have a chance.

From @kspring22:

What do you think WVU’s chances are of landing Rahmir Stewart, the 4 star safety out of Philly?

Answer: It felt like Penn State was the leader for the longest time, but now it seems like it's wide-open. The fact that Jayden Sheppard, a fellow 2023 safety that pushed back his commitment date could indicate something. That said, I don't believe it directly correlates to Stewart. No one that I've spoken with expects a decision from Stewart any time soon.

From @ArthurStrahin:

Are there rumblings about conference realignment and the ruination of football from fans/writers in the SEC/B1G like the rest of the NCAA or are they fine with what's going on?

Answer: The folks in the SEC/B1G are money hungry and don't really care about transforming the future of college football/athletics. They're in a race to get to 20 schools and they want to have the stronger group of 20. Not sure from the fan side of things, but I can tell you that the big wigs in the ACC, Big 12, and PAC 12 would have liked to remain regional (for the most part). Unfortunately, that's not really realistic now.

From @fauxcaridi:

Who replaces Coach Martin? Surely if he’s successful as an HC he makes it on the shortlist to one day replace Huggs (hopefully 20 years away).

Answer: Great question. I wouldn't be shocked if they promote from within (you can probably figure out who that would be). If not, James Long could be a name that gets thrown around. Yes, he's extremely young but Huggins think very highly of him as a coach. Juwan Staten would be a popular choice amongst the fans but that won't happen. Considering Darris Nichols just got the Radford job, I don't see him wanting to leave that quickly. He wants to prove himself as a HC.

From @roansycy_young:

Not sure if you know about this, but does Best Virginia plan on filling the vacancy caused by Wesson not playing?

Answer: Yes. They do plan on filling Wesson's spot. However, there is no certainty that things can get done fast enough for it to happen. They have a couple players in mind, one of which just played at WVU this past season......Gabe Osabuohien.

From @zachzeaman:

Any chance WVU switches conference in the next couple of years? (ACC, Big 10, SEC) Who are the most likely teams to join the Big 12? (if it's the Arizona's, who's the next most likely?) and I once again ask... Any 4 stars to keep an eye on?

Answer: I'll never rule it out as crazy as this realignment stuff is but if the Big 12 lands more schools this summer, I don't see West Virginia going anywhere. I think they'd rather stay put than jump ship for the ACC who might be in a crumbling state thanks to the B1G and SEC poaching. The Arizona schools are most likely to join the Big 12. Beyond them, it's really a crapshoot. If I had to guess? Colorado returns and Utah follows. As far as four stars, safety Rahmir Stewart would be the only one I would keep your eyes on although a decision isn't necessarily around the corner.

From @Ten12Network:

Which spots on WVU’s defense do you feel strongest will be better than last year?

Answer: If we're talking about the No. 1s, I would say the defensive line. I know that's crazy considering Akheem Mesidor no longer being a part of it but Taijh Alston finally has a full year under his belt, Dante Stills is going to have his best season yet and I see big things from Jordan Jefferson. If we're talking depth, it's linebacker. They were extremely low on numbers last year and really the last two years. Not only do they have the bodies now but they've got some elite speed and athleticism there now with Lee Kpogba and Jasir Cox who can play a hybrid safety/linebacker role.

From @JerryCiccolell2:

Who might be the next football commit? Your best guess, thank you.

Answer: Cornerback Tayvon Nelson is the next to decide (July 23rd) and it appears it's down to Maryland and WVU. If not him, I would say one of the receivers; Jaren Hamilton or Justin Brown.

From @WorldBurton:

Since FOX and ESPN are so great at conference realignment why don't they start moving the NFL Divisions? Like maybe Cowboys, Rams, Patriots and Packers in one Division. Then we wouldn't have to watch the Super Bowl.

Answer: I LOVE this question. I needed a little laugh to get me going this morning, so thank you for that. The NFL values its divisional rivalries more than college football does, first and foremost. Secondly and more importantly, there is no avenue to more revenue by altering the divisions like there is in college.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.