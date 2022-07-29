Skip to main content

'Shots Fired!' PAC 12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12

Well, this just got interesting.

In the new era of college athletics, conferences have to be aggressive if they want to survive this wave of realignment. 

A year ago, it felt as if the Big 12 was on life support after Oklahoma and Texas revealed that they would be heading to the SEC in the future. Now, the PAC 12 finds themselves in a similar position following the losses of UCLA and USC. The Big 12 has already reshaped its future with the additions of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston but remain in pursuit of other institutions to further expand the league.

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 has expressed interest in adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, all of whom call the PAC 12 home. During Big 12 media days a couple of weeks back, new commissioner Brett Yormark neglected to answer any questions specifically about conference expansion but did note that the conference is "open for business."

Friday, PAC 12 commissioner Brett Kliavkoff responded to that comment. "With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that. We haven't decided if we're going shopping there yet or not."

He also took a shot at the Big 12 with the following statement:

"I've been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been locked in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference. And I understand why they're doing it. When you look at the relative media value between the two conferences. I get it. I get why they're scared."

