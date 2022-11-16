Skip to main content

Pat White Makes a Suggestion for WVU's Next Athletic Director

Will President Gee listen to the Mountaineer great?

The athletic department at West Virginia University will soon have a new leader. Earlier this week, President E. Gordon Gee announced that the school had parted ways with Shane Lyons, who held the title of Director of Athletics since 2015.

Since news broke, several names have been thrown out there on social media by the fans as to who WVU should hire to replace Lyons. Legendary Mountaineer quarterback, Pat White, also chipped in with who he thinks should run the department.

Matt Borman is currently the President and Chief Executive Office for Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF) at LSU, a title has held since April of 2021. Prior to being hired at LSU, Borman served as the Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Georgia from 2017-21. Before that, Borman was an integral part of the Mountaineer Athletic Club as the lead fundraiser and the executive director. Borman helped lead the efforts of raising money for several of the facility upgrades WVU has seen over the last decade or so, including the new basketball practice facility, weight room and team room for the football program ,and a women’s soccer practice facility.

Borman is a 2003 West Virginia University graduate with a master's degree in sport management. He also holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lynchburg College.

